Crafted with Claybourne’s signature quality, Flyers pre-rolls are made with premium indoor flower and rolled with kief to enhance your inbound experience. Each glass tube comes with five (5) half gram, strain specific, pre-rolls without over the top lab-made extracts, distillates, or oils. They're naturally infused with kief, so you can fly higher knowing your pre-rolls are unprocessed and rolled straight from the plant into natural, unbleached papers, totally chlorine free and calcium carbonate free. Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Flyers. Always Ready. _____ A cross between Grape Pie and Animal Cookies, Grape Animals combines the deliciousness of the former and the potency of the latter to produce an indica-dominant strain that leaves a lasting impression on your senses. This flower is camouflaged with purples and greens, and the dense forest of trichomes almost gives off a silver glow. Grape Animals produces high levels of THC but low levels of anxiety—a great combination for those looking for relief at the end of the day. Effects also include an incredible body sensation that is more tingly than heavy and a cerebral experience that is calming and euphoric.