About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ Holy Cannoli is a balanced hybrid strain, it's named after the beloved classic treat because of its extremely sweet and tasty flavors. Smoking this strain will give you a high that is happy and uplifting. You'll also experience some tingling from this strain as it begins to relax your body from head to toe. It's important to take it slow because this strain is known to be extremely potent. Holy Cannoli buds are gorgeous with bright green and yellow colors underscored by bright orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms related to stress and anxiety.