 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. PB Soufflé (14g) - Small Buds

PB Soufflé (14g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

Write a review
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower PB Soufflé (14g) - Small Buds
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower PB Soufflé (14g) - Small Buds

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size! _____ Partially named after its birthplace in Pacific Beach, CA; PB Soufflé (Lava Cake X Do Is Dos) is an Indica dominant strain that has received acclaim for its tasty terpene profile. Reviewers reported this strain as having relaxing physical traits that have helped relieve pain and aches, while allowing the body and mind to destress after a long day. This bud is an aromatic mix of freshly turned soil, nuttiness, and notes of chocolate & spice. PB Soufflé has a chocolatey spice flavor, with a slight creamy Peanut Butter essence on the exhale.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review