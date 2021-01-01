 Loading…

  5. Power Stack Black Triangle OG x Divine Storm

Power Stack Black Triangle OG x Divine Storm

by Claybourne Co.

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The Claybourne Power Stack - Another California First. 3g of high-testing, kief infused flower with convenient, pocket-sized packaging you will be ready to roll anytime, anywhere. _____ Black Triangle OG Crossing Florida’s famous Triangle Kush with an ‘88 G13 Hash Plant, Black Triangle is a balanced hybrid. Its buds come packed with terpenes and notes of citrus, pine, earth, and hash spice, making for a refreshing flavor profile that comes on thick. The potent high make this great for an evening with good company and quality conversation. Divine Storm Divine Storm is an incredible strain with rich purple hues and deep amber pistils. It has a vibrant nose with traces of sweet cherry. This hybrid strain is indica-dominant and has users praising it for its relaxing and nerve calming benefits.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

