Tangimal (1g)
by Claybourne Co.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Claybourne Grams 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. _____ Tangimal also known as Tangimal Cookies is a strain that delivers effects that are uplifted, euphoric, mildly sedative and relaxed. Users can expect to feel the majority of the cerebral euphoric effects early on until the effects taper off into physical relaxation.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.