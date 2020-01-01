Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Claybourne Grams 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. _____ Similar to Wedding Cake, this hybrid gives an exceptionally sweet aromatic essence and a fruity flavour. The taste is a perfect combination of sweetness of cookies and fruitiness of a cherry pie.
