  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Vanilla Cake (1g)

Vanilla Cake (1g)

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Vanilla Cake (1g)
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Vanilla Cake (1g)

About this product

Claybourne Grams 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. _____ Similar to Wedding Cake, this hybrid gives an exceptionally sweet aromatic essence and a fruity flavour. The taste is a perfect combination of sweetness of cookies and fruitiness of a cherry pie.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.