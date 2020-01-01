 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Services
  4. Label & packaging
  5. Cannabis Packaging

Cannabis Packaging

by Clearbags

Write a review
Clearbags Services Label & Packaging Cannabis Packaging

Similar items

Show all

About this product

ClearBags is committed to offering the highest quality packaging to cannabis industry. We have cannabis packaging for prescription and medical use products as well as recreational use products. With over 25 years in the packaging manufacturing industry, you can trust ClearBags to help you get the right packaging for your needs. We offer high barrier bags for cannabis, unique bag and box options for edibles, and custom printing to help brand your products.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Clearbags Logo
For over 20 years, ClearBags has strived to be the packaging supplier of choice. ClearBags ascended to the #1 position in the marketplace by offering a large inventory of in-stock products, fast order turn-around, flexible order quantities, excellent customer service, and industry best pricing. We offer a diverse line of products: Crystal Clear Bags®, Crystal Clear Boxes®, Poly Bags, Zip Bags, Envelopes and other General and Retail packaging solutions. We also offer the finest in custom design and printing to allow you to fully customize your packaging. Whether you are a start-up company or a large corporation, we are excited to work with you.