Clearbags
Cannabis Packaging
About this product
ClearBags is committed to offering the highest quality packaging to cannabis industry. We have cannabis packaging for prescription and medical use products as well as recreational use products. With over 25 years in the packaging manufacturing industry, you can trust ClearBags to help you get the right packaging for your needs. We offer high barrier bags for cannabis, unique bag and box options for edibles, and custom printing to help brand your products.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!