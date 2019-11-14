 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Face Melt OG Flower

by Cloud 9 Farms

About this product

Exotic hand crafted cannabis genetics made in small batches that are pesticide free, hand trimmed and perfectly cured.

lomax1920

I like this strain a lot. I don't do reviews at all but this one made me feel really good. overall great body and head high. Feels fuzzy.

