  5. Presidential Kush Pre-Roll - 0.5g

Presidential Kush Pre-Roll - 0.5g

by Cloud Cover Cannabis

Cloud Cover Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Presidential Kush Pre-Roll - 0.5g

About this product

Crossing OG Kush and Lemon Skunk, this variety is another Florida staple coming from the same creators of The White. A truly pure indica, this terpene profile is a mix between lemons and a slight hint of earth. Winner of the 2014 High Times People’s Choice, the Presidential Kush has become worthy of it’s noble moniker.

