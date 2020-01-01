Lemon Skunk Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
While the name suggests differently, this blend is all about the dawgs; Stardawg and Tres Dawg, to be specific. But instead of wet fur, Tres Star smells of chemmy lemons with subtle but soothing undertones of sweetness. Bred by Top Dawg, this chem hybrid perfectly blends the old classics into a mentally invigorating experience. Ideally suited for creativity, Tres Star opens the mind through subtle psychedelics to maximize one’s cognitive capabilities.
Be the first to review this product.