  5. Tres Star Pre-Roll - 1g

Tres Star Pre-Roll - 1g

by Cloud Cover Cannabis

While the name suggests differently, this blend is all about the dawgs; Stardawg and Tres Dawg, to be specific. But instead of wet fur, Tres Star smells of chemmy lemons with subtle but soothing undertones of sweetness. Bred by Top Dawg, this chem hybrid perfectly blends the old classics into a mentally invigorating experience. Ideally suited for creativity, Tres Star opens the mind through subtle psychedelics to maximize one’s cognitive capabilities.

