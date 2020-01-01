About this product

Our top seller now available in a convenient 2 oz jar for travel! Arnica flower is an age-old, tried and true anti-inflammatory used for bruises, stiffness, joint issues, and muscle soreness.*. We’ve Added 250 mg of Full Spectrum CBD SOurced Directly From Vermont Farms.. Infused in small batches in Vermont! *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.”