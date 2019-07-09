We founded Coast with a simple, yet lofty goal— to create a radically smooth, reliably consistent cannabis experience that puts you in control. We’ve done it by diving deep into science and craft, developing, testing and fine-tuning 1000s of samples and 100s of possible versions. Formulated by our expert research team, our curated blends are tailor-made to ease you into the mood you crave. And they do it in a proprietary precision-rolled form called Leaflettes. Savor discretely when you want, how you want. With us, the choice is yours. 100% Natural Cannabis We use only 100% pure cannabis with no fillers, additives or pesticides, ever. We partner with sustainable growers in the far reaches of Northern California who care for their crops with integrity and expertise. Blends Crafted to Perfection Instead of relying on a single cannabis strain, we curate our custom blends with precision — carefully balancing terpene profiles and cannabinoid content to gently deliver the elevated, yet mindful effect you want. Precision-Rolled Consistency We make our filtered Leaflettes with a proprietary technology that ensures uniformity across the board, from packing density to smoldering rates. That means, you can count on a consistent — and consistently great — experience every time. Remarkably Smooth Draw Our proprietary filters increase airflow for a dramatically smooth and easy draw. They also remove potentially harmful solids like tar. And no worries, they’re nothing like regular cigarette filters. They enhance the experience, not detract from it.