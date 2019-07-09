 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dream

by Coast Leaflettes

About this product

Coast created a new preroll called Leaflettes, using proprietary filters and precision-rolling technology for a consistent, smooth, and mindful cannabis experience. This pre-roll is made with 100% natural cannabis, no fillers or pesticides; blended to perfection by curating terpene profiles and cannabinoid content to gently deliver the elevated, yet mindful effect you want. Each tins comes with 7 leaflettes (prerolls), totaling 4.5-5 grams of cannabis. __________________ Our Dream blend is crafted with cannabinoids and terpenoids that calm your body and ease you into a more restful sleep. We combine Linalool and Myrcene, which are known for their calming and sedative effects, to allow your thoughts to slow down and your stress to melt away. Supplemental compounds like Terpinolene and Beta Caryophyllene enhance the sedative effect and promote terpenoid absorption, providing a fuller, deeper night’s rest. Dream On If you’ve come looking for sleeping bliss, then Dream is for you. This soothing blend calms your mind and relaxes your body for a deep, refreshing slumber. ___________________________ Find your comfort zone Coast 100% cannabis Leaflettes deliver precision-rolled, smooth-draw goodness in curated blends that balance terpene and cannabinoid profiles. Everyone experiences Coast a little differently. You might want to try up to half at first, take a break, then see if you’ve reached your perfect place. Cheers!

1 customer review

5.01

5.01

losangelenoo

I love these pre-rolls that I ordered online. They are fresh and great quality and I love the cool packaging. The fire OG is my favorite OG strain and relaxes me before bed. I ordered a 3 pack of these from splitbud.com because I live in LA and have the luxury of getting this delivered to my door. I used the code SPLIT10 for $10 off.

About this strain

Fire OG

Fire OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush, Fire OG has a strong scent similar to Lemon Pledge. Its euphoric effects are potent and long-lasting, making this strain a favorite among consumers with high tolerances. The plant has frost covered nuggets with red hairs, giving the appearance that it is on fire—which is, in part, where the name Fire OG came from. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.

About this brand

We founded Coast with a simple, yet lofty goal— to create a radically smooth, reliably consistent cannabis experience that puts you in control. We’ve done it by diving deep into science and craft, developing, testing and fine-tuning 1000s of samples and 100s of possible versions. Formulated by our expert research team, our curated blends are tailor-made to ease you into the mood you crave. And they do it in a proprietary precision-rolled form called Leaflettes. Savor discretely when you want, how you want. With us, the choice is yours.   100% Natural Cannabis We use only 100% pure cannabis with no fillers, additives or pesticides, ever. We partner with sustainable growers in the far reaches of Northern California who care for their crops with integrity and expertise.   Blends Crafted to Perfection Instead of relying on a single cannabis strain, we curate our custom blends with precision — carefully balancing terpene profiles and cannabinoid content to gently deliver the elevated, yet mindful effect you want.   Precision-Rolled Consistency We make our filtered Leaflettes with a proprietary technology that ensures uniformity across the board, from packing density to smoldering rates. That means, you can count on a consistent — and consistently great — experience every time.   Remarkably Smooth Draw Our proprietary filters increase airflow for a dramatically smooth and easy draw. They also remove potentially harmful solids like tar. And no worries, they’re nothing like regular cigarette filters. They enhance the experience, not detract from it.