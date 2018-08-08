About this product

Coast created a new preroll called Leaflettes, using proprietary filters and precision-rolling technology for a consistent, smooth, and mindful cannabis experience. This pre-roll is made with 100% natural cannabis, no fillers or pesticides; blended to perfection by curating terpene profiles and cannabinoid content to gently deliver the elevated, yet mindful effect you want. Each tins comes with 7 leaflettes (prerolls), totaling 4.5-5 grams of cannabis.

__________________

Our Dream blend is crafted with cannabinoids and terpenoids that calm your body and ease you into a more restful sleep. We combine Linalool and Myrcene, which are known for their calming and sedative effects, to allow your thoughts to slow down and your stress to melt away. Supplemental compounds like Terpinolene and Beta Caryophyllene enhance the sedative effect and promote terpenoid absorption, providing a fuller, deeper night’s rest.



Dream On

If you’ve come looking for sleeping bliss, then Dream is for you. This soothing blend calms your mind and relaxes your body for a deep, refreshing slumber.

___________________________

Find your comfort zone



Coast 100% cannabis Leaflettes deliver precision-rolled, smooth-draw goodness in curated blends that balance terpene and cannabinoid profiles. Everyone experiences Coast a little differently. You might want to try up to half at first, take a break, then see if you’ve reached your perfect place. Cheers!