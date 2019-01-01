Coastal CBD was founded in 2018, in Costa Mesa, CA, with a simple agenda - to deliver premium CBD products that promote a healthy lifestyle and overall wellness. Our mission is to establish a wellness brand that proves to be trustworthy and reliable for offering the best in class CBD-infused products, for a fair and affordable price. BUILDING A TRUSTWORTHY BRAND At Coastal, we believe that CBD can help improve and maintain a healthy lifestyle. We also believe that consumers value high quality, dependable, affordable and consistent products, and that by representing these standards we can provide a brand that consumers can trust. We offer product support, and CBD awareness through our customer service department, encourage product reviews and welcome all comments and suggestions. Coastal branded products are all third-party verified and include a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee. In December 2018, Coastal was named the Official Wellness Provider of the NFL Players Congress. Our Health and Wellness program instinctively caters to the general concerns of these professional athletes, a community interested in holistic alternatives to traditional pharmaceutical medication and non-addictive strategies to combat pain and inflammation. HIGHEST QUALITY STANDARDS Coastal only offers the highest quality products. While this commitment has delayed our website launch and with several of our products still coming soon, we are excited and confident that once these products launch, the wait will be worthwhile. Our CBD wellness products have been developed with research labs and wellness authorities, using Full Spectrum Hemp-derived CBD, for distinctive formulations, exclusively offered through NewCoastal.shop. CO2 Extraction Method Organically Grown Non-GMO Pesticide Free Full Spectrum CBD Farm Bill Compliant LOCALLY SOURCED All of our CBD products are sourced, grown and made in the USA. LAB TESTED We perform third party testing on all of our CBD products. Certificates of Analysis (COAs), along with other relevant documentation (i.e. active ingredients, clinical studies, etc.), are made available on this website. Associated links are provided on the product page. If you have any questions regarding out products, please feel free to contact us at any time. RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT Coastal has partnered with research labs and scientists to provide a specialized DNA test that reads genetic markers to evaluate cannabidiol deficiencies in an individuals' Endocannabinoid System (ECS). Results from this test may be used to suggest a CBD regimen, which would include a personalized formulation and specified dosage. Additionally, our current tinctures and softgels cater to the 3 most common ailments: pain and inflammation, stress and anxiety and sleep disorders. Coastal collaborated with doctors and scientist from research institutes such as Loma Linda hospital, Casa Colinas and EndocannaHealth to formulate these proprietary blends of hemp-derived CBD oils. Our premium quality oils are made with Nano-emulsified, full spectrum CBD oils for maximum bioavailability and the highest absorption rates; and blended with refined terpene profiles cultivated in and imported from Israel, the leaders in CBD research and testing. Ongoing studies are evaluating the potential therapeutic benefits that CBD may have for several health concerns. Coastal is developing CBD Support Kits that specifically target chronic pain, mental health, skin conditions and even pet wellness. These kits tailor all natural, non-addictive strategies for coping with these various health concerns. A Home Detox Kit, that addresses drug dependencies, such as the Opioid addiction, is currently being prepared for release. COASTAL CARES A portion of our proceeds will be donated to US Vets and other non-profit organizations dedicated to serving the community. Coastal continues to explore opportunities to contribute to local communities. DISCLOSURES Our products are not intended for use by or for sale to persons under the age of 18. Do not use our products if you are pregnant or nursing. All products should be used as directed, see specific instructions provided on the labels. Experiences may vary by user. Consult with a physician before using any dietary supplements, especially if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. No statements regarding our products on this website have been evaluated by the FDA. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms of Service printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law. Due to DSHEA (Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994) guidelines, we cannot state how effective CBD is for any specific health conditions. Coastal does not claim that it's products will diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consumers of our products are encouraged to investigate, research and then draw their own conclusions. From time to time Coastal will allow third parties to share product reviews, publish blog articles, and leave testimonials (third party contributions) on our website. In doing so, Coastal does not endorse these third party contributions regarding CBD as it relates to any health claims made or otherwise insinuated within that shared content. References to publications about CBD are offered to assist consumers with making informed decisions - these publications will not be authored by us, and the originating sources will be properly credited. These links are provided for educational purposes only and should not be construed as fact or evidence of Coastal's products performance.