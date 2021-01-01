About this product

Quickly replenish dull and tired skin with this ultra-hydrating night cream. Our special blend of botanicals (including Jojoba Oil, Aloe, Shea Butter and pure CBD oil) helps to accelerate surface cell regeneration and to renew skin while you sleep. Awake with a smooth, healthy glow! With continued use, your skin will feel softer, smoother and younger.



Made with Shea Butter, Aloe Extract and Jojoba, Avocado and Macadamia oils and Vitamins A, C and E and 20mg of Pure Hemp CBD Oil



Ingredients: Purified Water, Glycerin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Butylene Glycol, Acetyl Hexapeptide-8, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7, Chinesis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Stearic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Xantham Gum, Fragrance (Parfum), Dimethicone, PCR Hemp Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Extract, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Peg-16 Macadamia Glycerides, Octyldodecanol, Propylene Glycol, Zea Mays (Corn) Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Cholecalciferol, Retinyl Palmitate, Ascorbic Acid, Pyridoxine HCI, Silicate, Sodium Propoxyhydroxipropyl Thiosulfate, Silica, Polysorbate 20, Triethanolamine, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Potassium Sorbate, Hexylene Glycol. ACTIVE: ARGIRELINE and MATRIXYL 3000



CBD Contents: 20 mg

Net Wt: 1 oz



Dosage: Apply to the face nightly before bedtime.



Our CBD products include full panel testing from a third party lab, Earthlabs.