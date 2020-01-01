About this product

0% THC | NON-GMO | MADE IN USA | TASTE GREAT | NO PG, VG or PEG | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED Our CBD Vape Cartridges uses whole-plant hemp sustainably grow in the rich, fertile soils of Kentucky which are then extracted and processed into premium CBD oil. Producing a premium, potent, pure oil with ZERO THC. We then add our proprietary blends of terpenes to achieve the best flavor possible. No Propylene Glycol, Vegetable Glycerin, Polyethylene Glycol or Other additives.