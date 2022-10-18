About this product
0% THC | NON-GMO | MADE IN USA | TASTE GREAT | NO PG, VG or PEG | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED
Our CBD Vape Cartridges uses whole-plant hemp sustainably grow in the rich, fertile soils of Kentucky which are then extracted and processed into premium CBD oil. Producing a premium, potent, pure oil with ZERO THC. We then add our proprietary blends of terpenes to achieve the best flavor possible.
No Propylene Glycol, Vegetable Glycerin, Polyethylene Glycol or Other additives.
About this brand
Comfort Leaf CBD
Comfort Leaf was started by a group of individuals passionate about how this non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD) compound is dramatically increasing the quality of life for hundreds of thousands of people.