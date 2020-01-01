 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
500mg Lavender CBD Tincture Oil

by Comfort Leaf CBD

500mg Lavender CBD Tincture Oil

About this product

Our most popular products, our CBD Tinctures are made with our 99%+ Pure CBD and MCT oil. Safe, affordable, & easy to use and legal, each CBD tincture can be taken day or night, sublingually. 0% THC | NON-GMO | MADE IN USA | TASTELESS | ODORLESS | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED Grown and extracted from the USA, our quality CBD is fully compliant under the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Pilot Program. Our CBD products are legal and shipped to all 50 states and internationally. All of our CBD products contain 0% THC, guaranteed. We utilize a whole plant CO2 extraction that allows us to draw the CBD from the plant material and filter out unnatural substances, maximizing pure CBD concentration. Each and every product that leaves the facility is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality.

Comfort Leaf was started by a group of individuals passionate about how this non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD) compound is dramatically increasing the quality of life for hundreds of thousands of people.