  5. Bingo Pajama Pre-roll 0.5g
Hybrid

Bingo Pajama Pre-roll 0.5g

by CommCan, Inc.

CommCan, Inc. Cannabis Pre-rolls Bingo Pajama Pre-roll 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Bingo Pajamas

Bingo Pajamas

Coming from Bodhi Seeds, Bingo Pajamas crosses Queen Kudra and Appalachia Green Man. This light and pleasant hybrid has notes of pear and apple that are accompanied by musky grapes and champagne. With a silly buzz, this welcoming and refreshing strain will leave you oozing with happiness so you can curl up with your favorite comedy movie, munchies in hand. 

About this brand

Massachusetts' home grown option. Founded, financed and operated by lifelong Massachusetts residents this family owned business produces world class cannabis and cannabis products out of a state of the art, new-construction 60,000 sf facility.