Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Wax by Concentrate Supply Co.
on September 26th, 2017
The Live Resin (Sugar) made by CSC are pretty good. The strains are legit and the end result is pretty terpy and blondish. However the PHO/Propane Honey oil Wax that they produce is not very good tasted like Propane and was very harsh. I objected to buy the shatter because it didn't look to appetizing. So I suggest buying the Live Resins its worth the extra buck.
Hey @THCBD710, The extractions produced using propane typically yield a much different taste than a butane extraction. I would highly recommend sticking with extractions produced using butane if you were not find of the PHO. Much love!