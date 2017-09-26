 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Wax

by Concentrate Supply Co.

4.01
Concentrate Supply Co. Concentrates Solvent Wax

THCBD710

The Live Resin (Sugar) made by CSC are pretty good. The strains are legit and the end result is pretty terpy and blondish. However the PHO/Propane Honey oil Wax that they produce is not very good tasted like Propane and was very harsh. I objected to buy the shatter because it didn't look to appetizing. So I suggest buying the Live Resins its worth the extra buck.

from Concentrate Supply Co.on August 6th, 2018

Hey @THCBD710, The extractions produced using propane typically yield a much different taste than a butane extraction. I would highly recommend sticking with extractions produced using butane if you were not find of the PHO. Much love!

About this brand

Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) is a leading concentrate brand serving Colorado medical and recreational dispensaries with a comprehensive product line, offered through private label services and wholesale inventory. The company performs non solvent (water hash and rosin), hydrocarbon (butane, mixed gas and propane), and co2 extractions, in addition to refinement (distillation and fluid processing into water soluble products), and edibles.