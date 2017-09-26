THCBD710 on September 26th, 2017

The Live Resin (Sugar) made by CSC are pretty good. The strains are legit and the end result is pretty terpy and blondish. However the PHO/Propane Honey oil Wax that they produce is not very good tasted like Propane and was very harsh. I objected to buy the shatter because it didn't look to appetizing. So I suggest buying the Live Resins its worth the extra buck.