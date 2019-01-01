You love cannabis, and you care about what you put in your body. We live in an era of modernized agriculture, and in some states, pesticide testing is not required for adult-use cannabis products. The law does place limits on what agricultural chemicals can be used - but researching every farmer and extractor's techniques and outcomes and testing them all yourself is just impractical. We've made it our business to understand cannabis and chemistry. We use state-of-the-art instruments and methods to count "molecules of interest," such as pesticide residue on flower or concentrates. A growing number of farmers and extractors have voluntarily chosen to prove they can meet or exceed these requirements - and they trust Confidence Analytics to provide the testing. To help you pick out cannabis products from a participating farmer or extractor, look for the "Pesticides Tested With Confidence" logo in your favorite retail store, or visit our website to see participating brands! "We trust Confidence Analytics to provide us accurate data for ourselves and the consumer. We used multiple testing labs our first year and a half in business and now solely rely on the consistency that they provide us; which helps us to check our work and stay as consistent as possible on our end." - Gabriel "Like when you are in a doctor’s office and they talk down to you because they are the Doctor and think they are smarter than you. That has never once been the case from your lab. I really appreciate that and have much more trust in your science because of it." - Puffin "We are seeing greater accuracy and consistency across all products on our formulations side which is a testament to your method on the analytical side. Couldn’t do it without you!" - Olala