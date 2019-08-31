 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Gelato #41

Gelato #41

by Connected Cannabis Co.

4.111
$60.00MSRP

About this product

Connected Cannabis Co. Powered By Cookies.

11 customer reviews

Bravogrunt

This is more of a medicine than just a recreational smoke , get ready to forget what your doing and enjoy a movie ..

Fakesonmomscouch

TRASH reviews. The same people that probably don't like MCDONALD'S. Probably a connoisseur, a craft beer guy with lots of flannels. Hows your beard? I can think of 2 strains that have changed my life OG and 41. Connected has the best 41. Good job guys!!!!!

fakepotbusta

This strain is trash. If you’re buying gelato, get real getlato.

About this brand

Who We Are We’re not jumping on the marijuana trend in this country. It’s catching up to us. We’ve been living this life for years, because we believe in doing what you want. In freedom of expression. In pursuing happiness, and helping out others along the way.  So we provide the highest quality recreational and medicinal marijuana products you’ll find. How do we know this? Because our toughest critics are ourselves, and if it’s not something we love it’s not going on the shelves. Ask our budtenders to help find the perfect match for what you’re looking for, and keep doing you.