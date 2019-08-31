Bravogrunt
on August 31st, 2019
This is more of a medicine than just a recreational smoke , get ready to forget what your doing and enjoy a movie ..
Connected Cannabis Co. Powered By Cookies.
on June 28th, 2019
TRASH reviews. The same people that probably don't like MCDONALD'S. Probably a connoisseur, a craft beer guy with lots of flannels. Hows your beard? I can think of 2 strains that have changed my life OG and 41. Connected has the best 41. Good job guys!!!!!
on June 19th, 2019
This strain is trash. If you’re buying gelato, get real getlato.