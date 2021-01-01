 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling trays
  5. Pink Cookie Rechargeable Glow Tray

Pink Cookie Rechargeable Glow Tray

by Cookies

Write a review
Cookies Smoking Rolling Trays Pink Cookie Rechargeable Glow Tray

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Cookies Glow Tray LED Rolling Tray - Black Rechargeable 6-Hour Battery Includes Micro Suede Carry Bag Includes Fast Charging USB-C cable

About this brand

Cookies Logo
Cookies began with two visionary founders: grow expert Jai, and entrepreneur Berner, whose Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) remains one of the most sought-after cannabis strains in the world. From the earliest days in a San Francisco garage to global growth, our goal has remained the same: authenticity and innovative genetics. Our control of the entire experience from start to finish, seed to sale, sets us apart. We take pride in our in-house cultivation, global varieties, and full lineup of strain-specific products. Cookies is a lifestyle. Join the community as we take it worldwide.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review