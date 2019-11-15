Kayleeocti
on November 15th, 2019
I've only had the 300mg. but they are good and strong. I love that they don't taste or have that grittiness of weed. I wish more places carried them. Try them and you'll just fall for them like I did.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
These fully-infused gummies will melt in your mouth and deliver an explosion of flavor, allowing for quick sublingual absorption and a powerful medicated effect.
