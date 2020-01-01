About this product

Our Recovery Relief Salve is one of our easiest products to use! Do you have pain or inflammation in a spot that you can pinpoint? Not for long! Simply rub some of our Relief Salve on the affected area, and voila! Our Salve specifically targets the affected areas for ultimate pain and inflammation penetration! Not only will it target the area you rub it on, but you will also feel the anti-anxiety and relaxation effects throughout your entire body! Truly a win-win.