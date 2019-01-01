About this product
Get the healthy glowing skin you want with the nourishing benefits of a CBD face cream and an added boost of pharmaceutical-grade CBD oil. Also known as marigold, calendula is a gentle botanical that has long been well respected as a way to keep your skin looking young and fresh. With the addition of CBD, we’ve created an unparalleled face cream for your daily beauty regimen.
About this brand
Core CBD
Core CBD is your premier source for high-quality, guaranteed 100% medical grade Cannabidiol based products. We make sure everyone's unique needs are met with our extensive inventory of tinctures, topicals, edibles, vape juices, pet products and more. Core CBD believes the happiest customers are educated ones. Understanding how one CBD product differs from another is key to choosing the right, highest-quality option in the marketplace. All Core CBD products are proudly, sourced, manufactured and packaged in the U.S. We work hard at delivering a high quality hemp extract that our customers can rely on. That's why all of our products are full spectrum without THC. Full spectrum provides a harmonious synergy of cannabinoids and terpenes without the THC. At Core CBD we pride ourselves on transparency. We believe that all companies should be held to a high standard and that is why we go above and beyond to make sure we deliver a safe, consistent, and effective product to our customers. That is why all of our products are manufactured with the following standards: cGMP Certified Facility ISO 9001 Certified ISO 6 Clean Room FSMA Compliant Always third party tested Learn more at https://www.corecbd.com/