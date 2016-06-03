1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches 200mg
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
1 piece
$27.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Freshen up and medicate all in one with Dragon's Teeth. These minty marijuana candies are potent.
on June 3rd, 2016
These are fantastic for pain, but they're definitely potent and pretty much knocked me out. I recommend these for times when you plan to be home or indoors and immobile.