Dragon's Teeth Mints 100mg

by Cornucopia

Freshen up and medicate all in one with Dragon's Teeth. These minty marijuana candies are potent.

These are fantastic for pain, but they're definitely potent and pretty much knocked me out. I recommend these for times when you plan to be home or indoors and immobile.

Cornucopia is committed to producing authentic and effective edible cannabis products. All items are handcrafted from scratch ingredients.