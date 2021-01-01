 Loading…

Hybrid

Double Tangie Banana

by Cosmic Treehouse

Cosmic Treehouse Cannabis Flower Double Tangie Banana

About this product

About this strain

Double Tangie Banana

Double Tangie Banana
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Pinene

Double Tangie Banana is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain developed by Crockett Family Farms. Supposedly a cross between Banana Sherbert and DNA Genetics’ orange-flavored Tangie, Double Tangie Banana oozes with crystal resin and citrus aromas. Anyone who has tried Tangie knows that this strain was primarily bred for the flavor enthusiasts, so if you’re searching for a strain with an impressive terpene profile, look no further.

