Purple Thunder
Purple Thunder
by Cream of the Crop Gardens
About this product
A storm is brewing. Purple thunder will hit you like a bolt of lightning! This indica leaning strain is a clash of Ice Cream and Gelato 33. With top terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool, this strain will give you the jolt of uplifting euphoria and relaxation you've been waiting for.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
