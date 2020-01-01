About this product

Use with: Dry Herb ARIZER EXTREME Q VAPORIZER Designed and developed by the Canadian vaporizer powerhouse Arizer, the Extreme Q is one of the most affordable dual-function vaporizers on the market today. For those who can’t decide between whip or balloon bag vapor enjoyment, the Extreme Q allows users to employ both consumption options to ensure a comfortable session no matter your preferred draw method. When incorporating the whip-style operation, Extreme Q users will feel a sense of familiarity to other forms of desktop dry herb vapes that they may have used in the past. The high-quality whip (that is provided by Arizer) for the Extreme Q was deliberately constructed to ensure a vaping experience that is full of flavor. Also included with the Extreme Q is a unique glass bowl that allows for your dry herbs to be evenly heated during your session while also directing heat away from your whip, therefore improving its longevity. Made from medical grade tubing, the whip comes in a universal size so if replacement is necessary, it can be easily done. At the end of the whip is a borosilicate glass mouthpiece, this type of glass is flavor neutral so all of your dry herb’s terpenes (the pungent compounds that give your dry herb its flavor) are preserved giving you the full flavor profile and intended experience of your strain. If you’re a user who opts for the balloon bag option, Arizer has given the Extreme Q a unique take on this OG vaporizer inhalation method. The Arizer Extreme Q is equipped with multiple fan speeds that let the user dictate how dense they would like their vapor. A slower fan speed can be used in conjunction with a higher temperature, which will allow the Arizer Extreme Q to fill your balloon bag with thick, billowing clouds. If you’re a flavor oriented vaper, or someone who just wants to conserve their dry herb, the faster fan speeds are for you. When the Arizer Extreme Q uses a fast fan speed with a low temperature the balloon bag is filled quicker, while using less material. DIGITAL TEMPERATURE CONTROL Arizer has equipped the Extreme Q with a digital temperature remote control activation system (the first of its kind when it came out) which automates your choice of 3 different fan speeds to control your vapor density, temperature, and automatic shut-off power settings. By having this level of functionality, the Arizer Extreme Q is able to serve as a dry herb vaporizer, aromatherapy vaporizer, and oil diffuser. Arizer constructed the Extreme Q from the highest quality materials available which offer clean-tasting, potent vapor, and an insulated dual wall stainless steel housing unit, in case you’re worried about dropping your desktop vape during a move or social gathering. The precise temp controls of the Extreme Q are easy to use for all levels of vape users, from the “green” newcomers to the seasoned professionals. The ceramic heating element of the Arizer Extreme Q can maintain temperatures down to the exact degree, and display any temperature fluctuations to the user in real time. With such dynamic heating technology the Extreme Q helps the user avoid burning their herb or have a less than ideal vape session due to their desktop vaporizer not being heated properly. By vaporizing your dry herb efficiently, without wasting any materials, the Arizer Extreme Q will end up saving users money thanks to its precision. INNOVATIVE CYCLONE BOWL Arizer’s Extreme Q utilizes a revolutionary Cyclone Bowl, which stands vertically to allow air to be distributed evenly and efficiently for full potency and flavor. The Cyclone Bowl is unique to the Extreme Q, it limits the amount of stirring necessary during sessions while also reaping more flavor as the hot air evenly passes over every spec of dry herb. With a clearly illuminated LCD digital display the Extreme Q reflects both your current and preset vaporizing temperatures, making sure your temp accuracy is always maintained. Easy to read under any lighting situation, the Arizer Extreme Q keeps you informed with a bird’s eye view of what your vape is up to. All of these functions can be controlled from anywhere in the room with the included remote, letting you keep an eye on your temp without needing to lurk around your desktop vape. QUALITY DESIGN Arizer products are always created with a quality that exemplifies the future of personal vaporizers. Hailing from Canada, Arizer takes their country’s friendly demeanor and applies it to each product they make. In the early days of Arizer their products were conceived and manufactured for close friends. That mentality continues today as each customer is considered part of the Arizer family. Once you’ve purchased an Arizer product, you know you are buying a unique piece of technology as opposed to a re-branded product. As with everything Arizer makes, the Extreme Q comes strapped with a manufacturer LIFETIME WARRANTY that covers any defect related to the heating element. Considering that many companies don’t offer warranties longer than the first year, it is clear Arizer stands by their products. IMPROVING ON PAST SUCCESS With a recent redesign, the Extreme Q is sleeker and more compact, boasting a bold midnight chrome finish. However the Extreme Q didn’t just get a cosmetic makeover, it sounds better too. By integrating a new fan system Arizer made the Extreme Q 50% quieter and more energy efficient. If you’re on the hunt for a dynamic yet affordable desktop vaporizer, the Arizer Extreme Q is for you. WHAT'S IN THE BOX Extreme Q Vaporizer (Latest Model) Remote Control 2x Glass Cyclone Bowls with Flat Screens Pre-Attached Long Whip for Direct Draw 3' Whip Tubing Glass Whip Mouthpiece Glass Elbow Adapter with Dome Screen All Glass Mini Whip 2x Balloons 2x Mouthpieces Glass Stir Tool Screen Pack Flat Screen Dome Screen Glass Whip Mouthpiece Glass Potpourri Dish with Potpourri Sample 110/220V Power Supply User Manual