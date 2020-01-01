 Loading…
  5. Vanilla Kush Wax 1g
Indica

Vanilla Kush Wax 1g

by Cowlitz Gold

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Vanilla Kush

Vanilla Kush
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

This indica strain comes from Barney’s Farm in Amsterdam and clinched 2nd place overall at the 2009 High Times Cannabis Cup for the coffee shop and seed company. Bred from Afghan and Kashmir strains, this Kush beauty is a gift to the senses with her notes of vanilla, lavender, and a hint of citrus. Plants flower in 8 weeks and produce large, soft flowers that are light green with hints of orange. 

About this brand

