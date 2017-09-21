About this strain
Vanilla Kush
This indica strain comes from Barney’s Farm in Amsterdam and clinched 2nd place overall at the 2009 High Times Cannabis Cup for the coffee shop and seed company. Bred from Afghan and Kashmir strains, this Kush beauty is a gift to the senses with her notes of vanilla, lavender, and a hint of citrus. Plants flower in 8 weeks and produce large, soft flowers that are light green with hints of orange.
Vanilla Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
393 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
