Oil Cartridge by Craft - Mango Kush (1000mg)
by Craft Concentrates
About this product
Our Oil Line is everything you need & nothing you don’t. Simple and to the point, these strain specific cartridges will bring your cannabis experience back to the basics. Pick your favorite strains and leave the rest up to us…our Oil line will get you lifted every time.
About this strain
Mango Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
The Mango Kush marijuana strain tastes similar to the actual mango fruit, with a distinct kush flavor and hints of pine on the exhale. Its buds are covered with orange pistils and are described as very dense. The plant has an average growth height of 4-5 feet. Flowering is 9-11 weeks and is a favorite with both indoor and outdoor growers. The buds have thick shiny trichomes which are evident when the bud is broken apart. The smell and taste are the same and described as mango and banana.