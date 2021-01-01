Oil Distillate Infused Cones - 2 pk
by Craft ConcentratesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
We're taking your classic joint to a whole new level. Packed with high quality flower, then infused with your favorite Oil distillate strains, these flavor intense cones are the perfect way to step up your everyday smoking experience. Delivering you an extra boost, without the extra cost, these potent infused cones will redefine your idea of "classic" with every new strain combo you light up.
About this brand
Craft Concentrates
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.