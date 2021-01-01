Craft Concentrates
Oil Distillate Infused Cones - 2 pk
About this product
We're taking your classic joint to a whole new level. Packed with high quality flower, then infused with your favorite Oil distillate strains, these flavor intense cones are the perfect way to step up your everyday smoking experience. Delivering you an extra boost, without the extra cost, these potent infused cones will redefine your idea of "classic" with every new strain combo you light up.
