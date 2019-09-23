 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Sesh Replay Duo by Craft

by Craft Concentrates

About this product

This is not your average disposable! Re-Fill, Re-Charge, then Re-Play with the Sesh RePlay Duo. Compatible with our Sesh Syringe distillate, you can re-use this all-in-one battery & cartridge combo again & again! The environment will thank you! BONUS: Craft will have a tree planted in Colorado for every RePlay sold during 2019! Thanks to our partner One Tree Planted

1 customer review

Dgribble

The replay heat setting is too high and hits don’t produce enough smoke for a fulfilling session. Also, it being too hot means if you hit it really hard then you’ll get a bunch of hot oil in the back of your throat.

About this brand

At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.