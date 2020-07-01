About this product
This is not your average disposable! Re-Fill, Re-Charge, then Re-Play with the Sesh RePlay Duo. Compatible with our Sesh Syringe distillate, you can re-use this all-in-one battery & cartridge combo again & again! The environment will thank you!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Craft Concentrates
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.