Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge. Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time. A cross between Gelato 33 and Sour Apple, this hybrid strain with a sweet, fruity, apple aroma & taste profile may help with stress and relaxation after a long day. This strain is great for anyone who wants a relaxing strain without the heavy indica sedative effects