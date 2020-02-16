Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Bio Jesus by Cresco Cannabis
on February 16th, 2020
Absolute favorite strain. I have a high tolerance and this strain gives me a good head and body high that lasts. I can smoke this during the day but prefer it for evening. Works great for relieving pain from fibromyalgia and arthritis. Buds are small but dense. Only able to buy this by the gram as of late and at $20 a gram, its expensive ...but worth it.
on December 9th, 2019
2 rips (four seconds each) out of a cresco disposable and i was jolted into a high i havent experience in awhile due to my high tolerance. The numb feeling is unlike most strains. I got the flower last year and it was also fuego. Overall Phenomenal strain.
Hi There, So glad to hear that you are enjoying Bio Jesus!
on November 27th, 2019
Amazing numbing effects. Heady at first then settles into body nicely. Awesome for relaxation. Very potent strain.
Bio-Jesus is an indica-dominant hybrid renowned for its numbing potency and exceptional pain relief application. The strain springs from affluent genetics: its appearance resembles the favorite Ohio-bred indica Gumbo, and its aroma is similar to the Colorado Medical Marijuana Harvest Cup award-winning Bio-Diesel. Thanks to this parentage, Bio-Jesus provides intense body effects and a cerebral haze that promotes nighttime use.