Vintageweeder69 on February 16th, 2020

Absolute favorite strain. I have a high tolerance and this strain gives me a good head and body high that lasts. I can smoke this during the day but prefer it for evening. Works great for relieving pain from fibromyalgia and arthritis. Buds are small but dense. Only able to buy this by the gram as of late and at $20 a gram, its expensive ...but worth it.