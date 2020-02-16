 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Bio Jesus

by Cresco Cannabis

About this product

Bio Jesus by Cresco Cannabis

Vintageweeder69

Absolute favorite strain. I have a high tolerance and this strain gives me a good head and body high that lasts. I can smoke this during the day but prefer it for evening. Works great for relieving pain from fibromyalgia and arthritis. Buds are small but dense. Only able to buy this by the gram as of late and at $20 a gram, its expensive ...but worth it.

Davidmatt10

2 rips (four seconds each) out of a cresco disposable and i was jolted into a high i havent experience in awhile due to my high tolerance. The numb feeling is unlike most strains. I got the flower last year and it was also fuego. Overall Phenomenal strain.

from Cresco Cannabison December 11th, 2019

Hi There, So glad to hear that you are enjoying Bio Jesus!

Batman1960

Amazing numbing effects. Heady at first then settles into body nicely. Awesome for relaxation. Very potent strain.

About this strain

Bio-Jesus

Bio-Jesus

Bio-Jesus is an indica-dominant hybrid renowned for its numbing potency and exceptional pain relief application. The strain springs from affluent genetics: its appearance resembles the favorite Ohio-bred indica Gumbo, and its aroma is similar to the Colorado Medical Marijuana Harvest Cup award-winning Bio-Diesel. Thanks to this parentage, Bio-Jesus provides intense body effects and a cerebral haze that promotes nighttime use.

About this brand

We are dedicated to consistently growing premium cannabis, creating products that you can depend on, and delivering an experience you can trust.