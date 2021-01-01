About this product

A sweet twist to its close relative Garlic Storm, Blueberry Storm is a new offering from Cresco! A cross between GMO and Slurricane, this indica may provide the body relief and sleep aid you are looking for. Top terpenes such as Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool lead to the sweet and tangy notes that have a musky spice to them. This sweet sensation is great for a lazy day at home. Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool Flavor: Sweet, Tangy, Spice, Musk Reported Effects: Sleepiness, Body Relief, Cerebral Buzz Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation. Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.