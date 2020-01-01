 Loading…

  5. Cherry AK Sativa LLR Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Cherry AK Sativa LLR Cartridge 1g

Cresco Cannabis

About this product

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge. Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity. Kick your day into high gear with Cherry AK. This strain makes no apologies: pungent cherry and woody aromas precede a rapid onset of uplift and euphoria. People report delighting in the cherry notes before enjoying strong pain relief and a balanced heady/body buzz. Cherry AK is the perfect way to spend the weekend.

About this strain

Cherry AK-47

Cherry AK-47
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cherry AK-47 is a rare cherry-scented phenotype of AK-47. With its reddish-purple coloration and berry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK-47 got its name. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK-47 creeps up from cerebral stimulation to complete body relaxation, providing a balance of effects. 

About this brand

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.