Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge. Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity. Kick your day into high gear with Cherry AK. This strain makes no apologies: pungent cherry and woody aromas precede a rapid onset of uplift and euphoria. People report delighting in the cherry notes before enjoying strong pain relief and a balanced heady/body buzz. Cherry AK is the perfect way to spend the weekend.