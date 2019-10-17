About this product
Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.
Kick your day into high gear with Cherry AK. This strain makes no apologies: pungent cherry and woody aromas precede a rapid onset of uplift and euphoria. People report delighting in the cherry notes before enjoying strong pain relief and a balanced heady/body buzz. Cherry AK is the perfect way to spend the weekend.
About this strain
Cherry AK-47 is a rare cherry-scented phenotype of AK-47. With its reddish-purple coloration and berry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK-47 got its name. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK-47 creeps up from cerebral stimulation to complete body relaxation, providing a balance of effects.
Cherry AK-47 effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Find our products at a dispensary near you.