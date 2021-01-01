Golden Goat Sativa LLR Cartridge 500mg
by CrescoWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
A 2021 Michigan Hash Bash Award Winner from Cresco Cannabis in the Vape Cartridge Category (2nd place). Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank’s Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest. Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Terpinolene Flavor: Floral, Pine, Spice, Sweet Reported Effects: Euphoric, Creative, Full Body Relief Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.
About this brand
Cresco
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.