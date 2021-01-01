About this product

A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. Taking relaxation to a whole new level, this cross of Honey Boo and Bio Jesus is sure to put your mind and body at ease. Earthy aromas are combined with sweet, berry flavors and a hint of diesel. Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Pinene Flavor: Earthy, Berry Reported Effects: Relaxed, Hungry Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge. Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.