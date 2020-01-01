Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$15.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance. Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time. An entrant into the 2020 Illinois Cananbis cup, Jet Fuel Gelato is a cross between Jet Fuel and Gelato #45. This potent and powerful strain feels like a true OG, with distinguishable fruit and spice notes on the palate. A great hybrid for a relaxing afternoon.
