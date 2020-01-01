 Loading…

Jet Fuel Gelato 3.5g Hybrid Flower

by Cresco Cannabis

Cresco Cannabis Cannabis Flower Jet Fuel Gelato 3.5g Hybrid Flower

About this product

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance. Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time. An entrant into the 2020 Illinois Cananbis cup, Jet Fuel Gelato is a cross between Jet Fuel and Gelato #45. This potent and powerful strain feels like a true OG, with distinguishable fruit and spice notes on the palate. A great hybrid for a relaxing afternoon.

About this brand

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.

