 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Keystone Banana Hybrid LLR Cartridge 500mg

Keystone Banana Hybrid LLR Cartridge 500mg

by Cresco

Write a review
Cresco Concentrates Cartridges Keystone Banana Hybrid LLR Cartridge 500mg
Cresco Concentrates Cartridges Keystone Banana Hybrid LLR Cartridge 500mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A new offering from Cresco in the Keystone State, Keystone Banana is a cross between Skilletz and Gelato. This hybrid strain features main terpenes such as Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene which lead to a nice taste and aroma profile of earthy hops, orange, and cinnamon. Potential uplifting and relaxed effects create a balanced experience that is great for anytime use. — Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene Flavor: Hops, Cinnamon, Orange, Earthy, Pine Reported Effects: Happy, Uplifting, Relaxed — Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.

About this brand

Cresco Logo
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review