Katsu Bubba Kush Flower

by Cresco Cannabis

About this product

From Cresco | Indica | Strong feeling of relaxation which will leave your body feeling heavy and calm. Packing a powerful medicated effect, this strain is ideal for pain relief and insomnia. | Great for chronic pain, insomnia, nausea, mental tension, and stress.

1 customer review

5.01

ProfessorStone

Perfect relaxation. Nice flavor. Slight munchies. No dry mouth.

About this strain

Katsu Bubba Kush is a unique Bubba Kush phenotype with a deep, floral terpene profile. Representing its genetic namesake in appearance and bud structure, Katsu Bubba’s nugs are dense and resinous. This strain’s high THC content hits the consumer with powerful euphoria that cascades over the body, relaxing and weighing down extremities. Utilize Katsu Bubba Kush to help with insomnia, nausea, and minor pain. Also, anticipate strong appetite stimulation.   

About this brand

Consistently growing premium cannabis. Three different strains — Rise, a sativa for energy and creativity, Refresh, a hybrid for clarity and balance, and Rest, an indica for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your best. Find flower, concentrates and vapes at a dispensary near you.