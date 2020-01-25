Rotated sesaonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.



Reported Effects: Relaxed, Happy

Flavor: Berry, Earthy

Lineage: Bubba Kush

Prevalent Terpenes: limonene, myrcene



A cherished cut of the renowned Bubba Kush strain, Katsu Bubba Kush is known for its unique scent of cream and berries and its happy waves of peaceful calm. Katsu Bubba Kush is a great strain for both the connoisseur as well as first-time patients looking for a calming, flavorful flower.



*Based on average CoA results

**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.

