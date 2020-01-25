About this product
Reported Effects: Relaxed, Happy
Flavor: Berry, Earthy
Lineage: Bubba Kush
Prevalent Terpenes: limonene, myrcene
A cherished cut of the renowned Bubba Kush strain, Katsu Bubba Kush is known for its unique scent of cream and berries and its happy waves of peaceful calm. Katsu Bubba Kush is a great strain for both the connoisseur as well as first-time patients looking for a calming, flavorful flower.
*Based on average CoA results
**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
About this strain
Katsu Bubba Kush is a unique Bubba Kush phenotype with a deep, floral terpene profile. Representing its genetic namesake in appearance and bud structure, Katsu Bubba’s nugs are dense and resinous. This strain’s high THC content hits the consumer with powerful euphoria that cascades over the body, relaxing and weighing down extremities. Utilize Katsu Bubba Kush to help with insomnia, nausea, and minor pain. Also, anticipate strong appetite stimulation.
Katsu Bubba Kush effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Find our products at a dispensary near you.