Lemon Bean Sativa Flower 3.5g

by Cresco Cannabis

About this product

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity. Reported Effects: Uplifted, Relaxed Flavor: Lemon, Sweet Lineage: Lemon Tree, OG Eddy Lepp Prevalent Terpenes: caryophyllene, myrcene Described as smelling like Lemon Pledge, Lemon Bean is a citrusy sweet sativa that tastes like lemon candy. A favorite strain of those who enjoy uplifting effects while still feeling relaxed, Lemon Bean is great for afternoon boosts and comfortable socializing with friends. *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.