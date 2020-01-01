White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity. Reported Effects: Uplifted, Relaxed Flavor: Lemon, Sweet Lineage: Lemon Tree, OG Eddy Lepp Prevalent Terpenes: caryophyllene, myrcene Described as smelling like Lemon Pledge, Lemon Bean is a citrusy sweet sativa that tastes like lemon candy. A favorite strain of those who enjoy uplifting effects while still feeling relaxed, Lemon Bean is great for afternoon boosts and comfortable socializing with friends. *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
